16:15 Nazarbayev receives Secretaries of SCO Security Councils

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received heads of delegations who arrived in Astana on April 6 for the 12th meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization , Akorda said. Nazarbayev greeted the Secretaries and said this meeting was important in anticipation of the SCO Summit in June in Astana.

