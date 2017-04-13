16:15 Nazarbayev receives Secretaries of SCO Security Councils
President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received heads of delegations who arrived in Astana on April 6 for the 12th meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization , Akorda said. Nazarbayev greeted the Secretaries and said this meeting was important in anticipation of the SCO Summit in June in Astana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|7
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC