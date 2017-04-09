16:07 Astana hosts 8th meeting of China-Kazakhstan cooperation...
On April 18, Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli met with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, and held the 8th meeting of China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee with First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Uzakbaiuly Mamin, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a release. In the meeting with Nursultan Nazarbayev, Zhang Gaoli discussed joint construction of the "Belt and Road", further strengthening the integration of development strategies, deepening cooperation in major fields, and other questions of bilateral cooperation.
