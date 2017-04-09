16:07 Astana hosts 8th meeting of Chi...

16:07 Astana hosts 8th meeting of China-Kazakhstan cooperation...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: AkiPress

On April 18, Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli met with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, and held the 8th meeting of China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee with First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Uzakbaiuly Mamin, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a release. In the meeting with Nursultan Nazarbayev, Zhang Gaoli discussed joint construction of the "Belt and Road", further strengthening the integration of development strategies, deepening cooperation in major fields, and other questions of bilateral cooperation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan '17 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 7
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,008 • Total comments across all topics: 280,465,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC