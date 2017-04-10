15:49 CSTO informal summit kicks off in Bishkek
An informal meeting of the heads of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states chaired by President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev kicked off in the Ala-Archa state residence. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon are taking part in the session, the press service of Atambayev reported.
