15:42 Former British MP Jonathan Aitken awarded medal by Kazakh Ambassador

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to UK Erlan Idrissov presented Jonathan Aitken, a well-known British author and public figure, a medal "25 years of independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the Kazakh Embassy in UK said. "Handing the medal, Ambassador Erlan Idrissov noted that the award is the recognition of Mr Aitken's contribution to making Kazakhstan popular in the world and promoting its global reputation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.