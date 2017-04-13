15:39 Kazatomprom net profit totals 108 billion tenge

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received Chairman of Kazatomprom JSC Board Askar Zhumagaliyev on April 5 to learn about the Kazatomprom's results so far and development of the nuclear industry as a whole, Akorda said. Askar Zhumagaliyev has also reported to the President of Kazakhstan about the company's reaching the planned production and financial indicators in the last year alone.

