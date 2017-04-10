15:38 Water level in rivers of Kyrgyzstan nears critical point
Water in the rivers of Kyrgyzstan started rising due to the increase of temperature, the press service of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the country reports. The flow of water in the Jalal-Abad rivers is about to reach the critical point, said the report.
