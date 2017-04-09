15:24 Nazarbayev congratulates Aleksandar Vucic on being elected as President of Serbia
President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Serbia's former Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic on being elected as President of Serbia. Vucic won about 55% of the vote, well above the threshold to avoid a run-off, with most results counted on Monday.
