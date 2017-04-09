14:22 Central Asian and other countries share experiences in combating new psychoactive substances

14:22 Central Asian and other countri...

Central Asian and other countries share experiences in combating new psychoactive substances

An OSCE-supported two-day international seminar aimed at countering the illicit trafficking of new psychoactive substances concluded in Almaty, Kazakhstan on April 21. The event was co-organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the US Embassy in Kazakhstan for some 45 participants representing the Parliament, the Presidential Administration, the Secretariat of Security Council, the Office of the Prime Minister, the Constitutional Council, the Supreme Court, the Health and Social Services Ministry, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the European Union, the US Drug Enforcement Agency and the Central Asian Regional Information Coordination Center for Combating Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and their Precursors .

