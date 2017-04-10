14:19 Nazarbayev discusses topical qu...

14:19 Nazarbayev discusses topical questions with South Kazakhstan residents

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during his trip to South Kazakhstan region on April 27 met with the local people to discuss topical questions of the country. At the meeting, Nazarbayev once again highlighted that Kazakhstan must introduce trilingual system of education and dispelled the emerging doubts over Kazakh alphabet shift from Cyrillic to Latin.

Chicago, IL

