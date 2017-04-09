14:19 Kazakhstan, Tajikistan exchange certificates on ratification of Strategic Partnership Treaty
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Aslov exchanged certificates on the ratification of the Strategic Partnership Treaty between the two Central Asian countries, Kazakh foreign ministry said on April 20. The meeting took place as part of the Tajik FM's trip to Astana for a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states. During the meeting, the ministers discussed deepening and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan in accordance with the Treaty, which was signed by Presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev and Emomali Rahmon on September 14, 2015.
