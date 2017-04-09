14:19 Kazakhstan, Tajikistan exchange...

14:19 Kazakhstan, Tajikistan exchange certificates on ratification of Strategic Partnership Treaty

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AkiPress

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Aslov exchanged certificates on the ratification of the Strategic Partnership Treaty between the two Central Asian countries, Kazakh foreign ministry said on April 20. The meeting took place as part of the Tajik FM's trip to Astana for a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states. During the meeting, the ministers discussed deepening and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan in accordance with the Treaty, which was signed by Presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev and Emomali Rahmon on September 14, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan '17 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 7
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,348 • Total comments across all topics: 280,475,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC