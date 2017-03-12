14:15 Level of life of ordinary people of Kyrgyzstan does not differ...

14:15 Level of life of ordinary peopl...

"Level of life of ordinary people of Kyrgyzstan does not differ a lot from that of Kazakhstan, villagers in Kyrgyzstan sometimes live even better than our neighbors," said President Almazbek Atambayev on April 3 during the meeting of the National Council for Sustainable Development of Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyzstan lags behind all of its neighbors except from Tajikistan in terms of GDP per capita, if to look at the statistics data of the Interstate Statistical Committee of the CIS, said Atambayev.

