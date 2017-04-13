13:39 Nazarbayev visits Aktau Sea Northern Terminal

13:39 Nazarbayev visits Aktau Sea Nor...

Nazarbayev visits Aktau Sea Northern Terminal

Wednesday

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has got acquainted with the Aktau Sea Northern Terminal activities during his visit to Aktau on April 4. By 2020 it is planned to significantly increase the capacity of all ports in Kazakhstan, including the Aktau Sea Northern Terminal, the statement said. The Head of the State was also informed about the Zhibek Zholy loading complex and met with the terminal staff.




