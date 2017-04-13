13:34 Kazakh government discusses state program countering religious extremism and terrorism

Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurgali Bilisbekov reported on the implementation of the State Program on Countering Religious Extremism and Terrorism for 2013-2017 during the Government meeting on April 4, reported the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister. "Bilisbekov reported that positive changes in the preventive work have been outlined, the tolerant religious consciousness and immunity to radical ideology are being strengthened during the program implementation.

