13:09 Participation of business communities of Turkic Council member...

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev met on April 5 with the Secretary General of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Ramil Hasanov. During the meeting, issues of economic cooperation development, as well as joint investment projects in the tourism and transport and logistics spheres and participation of business communities of the Council member countries in the EXPO-2017 international exhibition in Astana were discussed.

