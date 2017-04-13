13:09 Participation of business commu...

13:09 Participation of business communities of Turkic Council member...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AkiPress

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev met on April 5 with the Secretary General of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Ramil Hasanov. During the meeting, issues of economic cooperation development, as well as joint investment projects in the tourism and transport and logistics spheres and participation of business communities of the Council member countries in the EXPO-2017 international exhibition in Astana were discussed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan '17 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 7
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,090,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC