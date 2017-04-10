12:21 OSCE continues training seminars for Kazakhstan police in psychological profiling techniques
An OSCE-supported three-day training seminar for police officers in psychological profiling techniques used when policing large-scale events concluded in Karaganda, Kazakhstan on April 14, reports the OSCE. The seminar, co-organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana and the Interior Ministry, was led by experts from the Association of Psychologists and Behavioural Therapists of Kazakhstan.
