12:21 OSCE continues training seminars for Kazakhstan police in psychological profiling techniques

An OSCE-supported three-day training seminar for police officers in psychological profiling techniques used when policing large-scale events concluded in Karaganda, Kazakhstan on April 14, reports the OSCE. The seminar, co-organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana and the Interior Ministry, was led by experts from the Association of Psychologists and Behavioural Therapists of Kazakhstan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.