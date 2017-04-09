12:12 Kazakhstan aims to be regional hub
With its vast oil reserves and land mass the size of Western Europe, Kazakhstan cannot be more different from tiny Singapore, reports The Straits Times. But like Singapore, Central Asia's largest economy wants to be the hub for its region.
