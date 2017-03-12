11:59 OSCE supports training event on risk profiling for Kazakhstan's Border Service

The second in a series of OSCE-supported five-day training courses on risk profiling at border checkpoints to assist in countering transnational threats concluded in Almaty, Kazakhstan on 31 March 2017. Seventeen officers of the Border Service of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee took part in a training seminar entitled "Profiling at border checkpoints aimed at countering transnational crime."

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.