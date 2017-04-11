11:46 Finnish Robit Plc establishes s...

11:46 Finnish Robit Plc establishes sales company in Kazakhstan

Yesterday Read more: AkiPress

Finnish manufacturer of button bits for rock drilling Robit Plc has established a sales company TOO Robit Kazakhstan in Ust-Kamenogorsk. With the new sales and service point Robit Plc aims at reaching a strong foothold in Kazakhstan's mining segment.

Chicago, IL

