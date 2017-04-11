11:45 Nazarbayev on why Kazakhstan pr...

11:45 Nazarbayev on why Kazakhstan provides platform for Syria crisis settlement talks

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in an interview with MIR TV channel commented on Astana's hosting rounds of meetings on Syrian crisis settlement. Astana was chosen as a platform for intra-Syrian peace talks because Kazakhstan is equidistant from all conflicting parties, Nazarbayev said.

Chicago, IL

