11:29 Kazakhstan interested in Ireland's experience in attracting foreign investments

Kazakhstan interested in Ireland's experience in attracting foreign investments

April 10 marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Ireland, Kazakh foreign ministry said. Over the past quarter-century relations between our countries have reached a sufficient trustworthy level: contacts are developing, links between foreign offices and other governmental agencies are strengthening, the legal framework is expanding, international financial cooperation is actively developing as part of efforts to establish the Astana International Financial Centre, the statement said.

Chicago, IL

