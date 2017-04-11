11:29 Kazakhstan interested in Ireland's experience in attracting foreign investments
April 10 marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Ireland, Kazakh foreign ministry said. Over the past quarter-century relations between our countries have reached a sufficient trustworthy level: contacts are developing, links between foreign offices and other governmental agencies are strengthening, the legal framework is expanding, international financial cooperation is actively developing as part of efforts to establish the Astana International Financial Centre, the statement said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|7
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC