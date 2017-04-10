11:01 Kazakh MPs visit suburb in State of Alabama

11:01 Kazakh MPs visit suburb in Stat...

Five members of parliament from the Republic of Kazakhstan Aikyn Konurov, Arman Yessenzholov, Botagoz Botabayeva, Aliya Saparova and Assel Rakisheva visited Vestavia Hills city, Alabama, U.S.A.,Vestaviavoice.com reported on April 26. The delegation met with Mayor Ashley Curry, City Manager Jeff Downes, Place 4 Councilor Kimberly Cook and Municipal Judge James Sturdivant. After a tour and presentation of the workings of municipal government by City Manager Jeff Downes, the delegation from Kazakhstan was presented with keys to the city.

