11:01 Kazakh MPs visit suburb in State of Alabama
Five members of parliament from the Republic of Kazakhstan Aikyn Konurov, Arman Yessenzholov, Botagoz Botabayeva, Aliya Saparova and Assel Rakisheva visited Vestavia Hills city, Alabama, U.S.A.,Vestaviavoice.com reported on April 26. The delegation met with Mayor Ashley Curry, City Manager Jeff Downes, Place 4 Councilor Kimberly Cook and Municipal Judge James Sturdivant. After a tour and presentation of the workings of municipal government by City Manager Jeff Downes, the delegation from Kazakhstan was presented with keys to the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|7
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC