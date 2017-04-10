10:49 School bus washed off road by flood waters in Kazakhstan
A school bus with around 10 children and teachers was washed off road by flood waters on April 16, Sputnik Kazakhstan reported citing police. Incident happened on April 16 in Sandyktau district of the Akmola region on the Atbasar-Kokshetau road between the villages of Balkashino and Maksimovka.
