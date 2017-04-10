10:46 Fitch Affirms Kazakhstan at 'BB...

10:46 Fitch Affirms Kazakhstan at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kazakhstan's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks. Kazakhstan's IDRs balance strong public and external balance sheets, underpinned by large government savings and a substantial sovereign net foreign asset position, against high commodity dependence, a weak banking sector, weak governance indicators and a volatile macroeconomic performance compared with 'BBB' peers.

Chicago, IL

