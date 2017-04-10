10:12 Kordai checkpoint's become frie...

10:12 Kordai checkpoint's become friendship border: Dariga Nazarbayeva to Kyrgyz MPs

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: AkiPress

Kordai checkpoint has become a border of friendship between the two nations, Kazakh Senator Dariga Nazarbayeva said during the meeting with Kyrgyz MPs on April 24. Kazakh village of Kordai bordering with Kyrgyzstan hosted a meeting of the Kyrgyz Parliament's Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security with the Kazakh Senate's Committee on Foreign Relations, Defense and Security. Before meet up, the legislators of the two countries get familiarized with the checkpoint's daily routine, the problems it has, plans to do renovations, and other questions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan '17 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 7
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,453 • Total comments across all topics: 280,541,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC