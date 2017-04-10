10:12 Kordai checkpoint's become friendship border: Dariga Nazarbayeva to Kyrgyz MPs
Kordai checkpoint has become a border of friendship between the two nations, Kazakh Senator Dariga Nazarbayeva said during the meeting with Kyrgyz MPs on April 24. Kazakh village of Kordai bordering with Kyrgyzstan hosted a meeting of the Kyrgyz Parliament's Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security with the Kazakh Senate's Committee on Foreign Relations, Defense and Security. Before meet up, the legislators of the two countries get familiarized with the checkpoint's daily routine, the problems it has, plans to do renovations, and other questions.
