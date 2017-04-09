09:50 Kazakhstan celebrates May 1 - Day of Unity of People
In 1995, Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the decree about the announcement of the 1st of May as the Unity Day of the People of Kazakhstan. "The spirit of our people is the basis of the policy that we pursue since the first day of independence: it is tolerance and friendship," said Nazarbayev.
