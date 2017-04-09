09:24 Astana comments on allegations that Kazakhstani was behind...

09:24 Astana comments on allegations ...

The Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan commented on claims that a Kazakh citizen, Maksim Aryshev, could be behind the suspected suicide bombing on the St Petersburg subway on April 3 evening. "3 April 21:06 local time, the Kazakh Consul General in St Petersburg received a phone call from Irina Arysheva from Almaty saying that she lost contact with her son - Maksim Aryshev born in 09.08.1996 a junior student of the Saint Petersburg Economic University - after hearing the reports about the blast in the subway," Anuar Zhainakov, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan wrote on his Facebook page.

