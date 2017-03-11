Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan eye to intensi...

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan eye to intensify strategic partnership

The presidents of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Nursultan Nazarbayev have signed a joint declaration in Astana to further intensify the strategic partnership and strengthen good-neighborliness between the two countries, the Uzbekistan National News Agency reported. Members of the government delegations in the presence of the two countries' presidents signed the Strategy for Economic Cooperation for 2017-2019 and the Agreement on Interregional Cooperation.

