Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan eye to intensify strategic partnership
The presidents of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Nursultan Nazarbayev have signed a joint declaration in Astana to further intensify the strategic partnership and strengthen good-neighborliness between the two countries, the Uzbekistan National News Agency reported. Members of the government delegations in the presence of the two countries' presidents signed the Strategy for Economic Cooperation for 2017-2019 and the Agreement on Interregional Cooperation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|8
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC