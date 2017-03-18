Uzbek president en route to Kazakhstan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has left the country to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Uzbekistan National News Agency reported. It was previously reported that the current state and prospects of development of Uzbek-Kazakh relations in political, trade, economic, investment, transport, communication, cultural and humanitarian, and other spheres, as well as topical issues of regional and international agenda will be discussed during Mirziyoyev's meetings and high-level negotiations.

