Ryan says last president's scheme is ...

Ryan says last president's scheme is 'law of the land'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

'They own Obamacare!': Humiliated Trump lashes out at Dems after centerpiece health reform collapses in GOP vote fiasco and predicts they'll crawl back 'when it explodes - which it will soon' Catfish star Robert Brian Clark, 33, dies in freak motorcycle accident after coming off his bike crossing railroad tracks and being hit by passing car Rex Tillerson orders U.S. embassies to go through Facebook and Twitter profiles of visa applicants - and make a list of specific 'populations' to undergo tougher review Russia covered up a nuclear disaster in Kazakhstan in the 1950s that was FOUR TIMES worse than Chernobyl reveals secret report NASA moonwalker Alan Bean claims he 'knows the truth' about aliens and says they WOULD have made contact if they had visited Earth Ex-Penn State president convicted of child endangerment for failing to protect young boy Jerry Sandusky's sex abuse victims 'I ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan '17 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 8
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,167 • Total comments across all topics: 279,797,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC