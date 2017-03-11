Prufrock: Why Milton Matters, Why Russia Recruited Hemingway, and George Eliot's Conservative Hero

The paintings of Peter Doig and the poetry of Derek Walcott make for an "entrancing collection" : "Each pair is a meditation on privacy and possession, transience and belonging, youth, mortality, inheritance-and how all of these disclose themselves in landscape." George Eliot's conservative hero : "Without reducing the eternal masterwork to a mere metaphor, we can say that no book better captures the vicissitudes of our particular moment in time than Daniel Deronda .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.