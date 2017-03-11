New York is the 9th most expensive ci...

New York is the 9th most expensive city in the world: EIU report

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: New York Daily News

The Big Apple - the only North American city to make the top 10 on the list - owes its small shift in the rankings to a slightly weakened U.S. dollar, according to the EIU. Half of the priciest cities were in Asia: Reigning champ Singapore topped the list for the fourth year in a row, followed by Hong Kong, Zurich, Tokyo and Osaka.

