Kazakhstan's largest banks sign M&A memo

The takeover is part of efforts to clean up Kazakhstan's banking system, which has struggled to recover from the 2008-9 financial crisis and has been beset by bad loans following the sharp slide in the price of oil, the former Soviet republic's main export. Halyk, which is controlled by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's daughter Dinara and her husband Timur Kulibayev, said in January that a deal to take over Kazkommertsbank would be dependent on its rival agreeing to get rid of bad assets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.