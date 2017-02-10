Kazakhstan's largest banks sign M&A memo
The takeover is part of efforts to clean up Kazakhstan's banking system, which has struggled to recover from the 2008-9 financial crisis and has been beset by bad loans following the sharp slide in the price of oil, the former Soviet republic's main export. Halyk, which is controlled by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's daughter Dinara and her husband Timur Kulibayev, said in January that a deal to take over Kazkommertsbank would be dependent on its rival agreeing to get rid of bad assets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ...
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|8
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC