Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Dream of Surge in Trade and Freer Borders
Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has hailed what he described as the fall of barriers dividing his nation and Uzbekistan since the ascent to power of Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The two met for a high-spirited talks in Astana on March 23 that focused as much as anything on mutual admiration.
