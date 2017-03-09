Kazakhstan: Parliament Rams Through Vague Constitution Fix
Kazakhstan's lower house of parliament has hastily adopted amendments to the constitution following weeks of largely cursory public consultation. Following parliament's adoption of the reforms on March 6, the amendments will have to be reviewed by the Constitutional Court, but that procedure is likely to be a formality.
