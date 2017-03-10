Kazakhstan: California Court to Hear ...

Kazakhstan: California Court to Hear Almaty Corruption Lawsuit

Kazakhstan has successfully argued in a US appeals court that it can file suit against a former top official - an avowed foe of the government - in California for compensation over alleged acts of corruption that occurred more than a decade ago. The Justice Ministry said in a statement on March 31 that Almaty city hall will now be able to proceed in seeking recourse for what it says was Viktor Khrapunov's systematic looting of state assets.

