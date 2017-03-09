Kazakh Constitutional Council okays a...

Kazakh Constitutional Council okays amendments to constitution

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector "The Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan has ruled that the 'Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Amendments and Additions to the Constitution' corresponds to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, constitutional values, fundamental principles and form of government of the Republic," press service of the Council reported. The constitutional reform envisages transferring some of powers from president to parliament and government.

