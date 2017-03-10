Envoy names Azerbaijan a key economic...

Envoy names Azerbaijan a key economic partner of Kazakhstan in Caucasus

6 hrs ago Read more: Today.Az

Azerbaijan is the key political and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the Caucasus region, said Beibit Isabayev, the Kazakh Ambassador to Baku. Isabayev, in his interview with Azertac, highlighted what can be expected from the forthcoming visit of Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev to Azerbaijan.

Chicago, IL

