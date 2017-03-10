Envoy names Azerbaijan a key economic partner of Kazakhstan in Caucasus
Azerbaijan is the key political and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the Caucasus region, said Beibit Isabayev, the Kazakh Ambassador to Baku. Isabayev, in his interview with Azertac, highlighted what can be expected from the forthcoming visit of Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev to Azerbaijan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|7
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC