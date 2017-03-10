Envoy highlights Kazakhstan's policies, achievements at seminar on Central Asia post Cold War
New Delhi , Mar.30 : Participating in a seminar on Central Asia post the Cold War, Kazakhstan's Ambassador Bulat Sarsenbayev drew particular attention to Kazakhstan's domestic and foreign policies as well as its political, economic and cultural achievements. He highlighted the internal reforms and international initiatives such as the strategy of industrial and innovative development, the "Nurly Zhol" strategy, the "Mangilik El" program, 100 concrete steps towards the implementation of five institutional reforms.
