Delhi Karnataka Sangha hosts concert to celebrate 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan-India relations

New Delhi , Mar.30 : The Delhi Karnataka Sangha organization, represented by its president, Vasanth Shetty Bellare, and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India, jointly hosted a concert here as part of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and India. The event, which was held on Wednesday evening, featured artists from the Center of Indian Classical Dance in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.