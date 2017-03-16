Amendments to the civil legislation re the institute of invalidity of transactions
The law of 27 February 2017 introduced very important amendments to the civil legislation, which entail significant consequences, both for future transactions and for transactions made in the past. Due to the fact that the Law of 27 February 2017 contains amendments to a wide range of legislative acts that may affect the activities of economic entities, we strongly recommend that you carefully study this Law.
