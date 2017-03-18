18:08 Mirziyoyev heads to Kazakhstan

Wednesday Mar 22

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev today at the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev departed for Astana. The two leaders will hold high-level talks to discuss how to bolster bilateral relations between the two countries, reports the press service of the Uzbek President.

Chicago, IL

