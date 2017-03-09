16:49 IAEA delivers report on nuclear...

16:49 IAEA delivers report on nuclear power infrastructure development to Kazakhstan

Thursday Mar 2

The International Atomic Energy Agency delivered the final report of a mission that reviewed Kazakhstan's infrastructure development for a nuclear power program, IAEA said in a release. The Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review mission took place on November 2016 at the invitation of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Chicago, IL

