16:15 Kazakhstan leader in labor productivity among EAEU countries

Kazakhstan leader in labor productivity among EAEU countries

The labor productivity index in Kazakhstan increased by 131% in 2016, the Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek told a press conference on March 28. As a result of 2016, in terms of labor productivity Kazakhstan reached the level of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia. Growth has been observed for the last 5 years.

Chicago, IL

