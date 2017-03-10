14:17 Kazakhstan, EU reiterate their ...

14:17 Kazakhstan, EU reiterate their commitments to continue constructive and dynamic dialogue

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: AkiPress

Astana hosted on March 28 the 16th meeting of Kazakhstan and the European Union Cooperation Committee with Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko and Director of the European External Action Service Luc Devigne co-chairing the meeting, reported the Kazakh MFA. Participants discussed topical issues of the bilateral political and economic cooperation between the EU and Kazakhstan in the context of the implementation of the bulk of provisions in the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation signed on 21 December 2015 in Astana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan '17 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 8
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,935,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC