14:17 Kazakhstan, EU reiterate their commitments to continue constructive and dynamic dialogue
Astana hosted on March 28 the 16th meeting of Kazakhstan and the European Union Cooperation Committee with Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko and Director of the European External Action Service Luc Devigne co-chairing the meeting, reported the Kazakh MFA. Participants discussed topical issues of the bilateral political and economic cooperation between the EU and Kazakhstan in the context of the implementation of the bulk of provisions in the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation signed on 21 December 2015 in Astana.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|8
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
