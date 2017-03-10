14:17 Kazakhstan, EU reiterate their commitments to continue constructive and dynamic dialogue

Astana hosted on March 28 the 16th meeting of Kazakhstan and the European Union Cooperation Committee with Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko and Director of the European External Action Service Luc Devigne co-chairing the meeting, reported the Kazakh MFA. Participants discussed topical issues of the bilateral political and economic cooperation between the EU and Kazakhstan in the context of the implementation of the bulk of provisions in the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation signed on 21 December 2015 in Astana.

