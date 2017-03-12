12:33 Kazakhstan ready to fully support launching of UNESCO Center...

Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with UNESCO Director General Irina Bokova in Paris on March 29, reported the press service of the Kazakh foreign ministry. Mr Abdrakhmanov expressed his appreciation for the joint work with UNESCO on the implementation of the initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, announced during the 38th session of the General Conference of this organization in November 2015.

