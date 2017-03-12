12:33 Kazakhstan ready to fully support launching of UNESCO Center...
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with UNESCO Director General Irina Bokova in Paris on March 29, reported the press service of the Kazakh foreign ministry. Mr Abdrakhmanov expressed his appreciation for the joint work with UNESCO on the implementation of the initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, announced during the 38th session of the General Conference of this organization in November 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|7
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC