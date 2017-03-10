10:22 Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan learning from UAE in improving Astana International Financial Center
President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited Wednesday the Dubai International Financial Center as part of his working visit to the United Arab Emirates, Akorda said. President Nazarbayev got acquainted with the activities of the DIFC and was informed about further prospects for the Center's growth.
