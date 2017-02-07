Zang wins gold of 500M short track speed skating at Universiade

Zang Yize and Xu Aili of China compete during Ladies' 500M Final of Short Track Speed Skating at the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 6, 2017. Zang Yize and Xu Aili took the gold and sivler with 44.015 seconds and 44.124 seconds respectively.

