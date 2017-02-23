What Does Princess Beatrice Actually ...

What Does Princess Beatrice Actually Do?By Tom Sykes

Reports that Prince Andrew's daughter was now a "business matchmaker" has led people to ask what that actually means, and who she is doing it for. A bizarre story appeared in the British press this week, announcing that Princess Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Fergie, had landed a deal with a sexy tech start-up seeking to float on the New York stock exchange via her new business consultancy.

Chicago, IL

