Unseen grandeur awaits you in the land of lakes
Kazakhstan is a vast country, the ninth-largest in the world as well as the world's largest landlocked country, stretches from the Caspian Sea to Siberia and from the border with Russia to China. Kazakhstan has a unique mix of deserts, steppes, savannas, wild forests, pristine lakes and rivers as well as modern cities, such as Almaty, a major commercial and cultural hub with leafy avenues, chic cafes, diverse dinning, stylish shopping centers and vibrant nightlife.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ...
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t...
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|8
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
