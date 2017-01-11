UN Security Council Pledges To Facilitate Lasting Political Settlement Of Syria Crisis
UNITED NATIONS, Feb 1 -- Members of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday reiterated their support for the UN efforts to facilitate a lasting political settlement of the Syrian crisis, according to a statement, China's Xinhua news agency reported. The members on Tuesday heard a briefing by the UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, and pledged to facilitate the lasting political settlement of the Syria crisis through an inclusive and Syrian-led political process that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people, the statement said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan 15
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ...
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t...
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|8
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC