UN Security Council Pledges To Facilitate Lasting Political Settlement Of Syria Crisis

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 1 -- Members of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday reiterated their support for the UN efforts to facilitate a lasting political settlement of the Syrian crisis, according to a statement, China's Xinhua news agency reported. The members on Tuesday heard a briefing by the UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, and pledged to facilitate the lasting political settlement of the Syria crisis through an inclusive and Syrian-led political process that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people, the statement said.

